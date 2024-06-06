Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Greif (GEF) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Greif (GEF - Free Report) reported $1.37 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.7%. EPS of $0.82 for the same period compares to $1.77 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 billion, representing a surprise of +4.76%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.49%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.77.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Greif performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Global Industrial Packaging: $804.80 million versus $788.80 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.6% change.
  • Net Sales- Land Management: $5.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.5%.
  • Net Sales- Paper Packaging & Services: $560.80 million versus $544.17 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +1.1% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Global Industrial Packaging: $118.30 million versus $92.01 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Land Management: $2.60 million versus $2.85 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Paper Packaging & Services: $49 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $61.49 million.
Shares of Greif have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

