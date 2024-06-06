VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

VICI Properties Inc. (
VICI Quick Quote VICI - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $28.38, demonstrating a -1.15% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.19% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.96%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 2.84% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 1.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.35%.
The upcoming earnings release of VICI Properties Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.56, signifying a 3.7% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $954.24 million, indicating a 6.24% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.25 per share and a revenue of $3.83 billion, signifying shifts of +4.65% and +6.04%, respectively, from the last year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for VICI Properties Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.04% decrease. VICI Properties Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that VICI Properties Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.78 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.61.
It's also important to note that VICI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.35. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.29 as trading concluded yesterday.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
