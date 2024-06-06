We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AeroVironment (AVAV) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, AeroVironment (AVAV - Free Report) reached $204.41, with a +0.84% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.19%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.96%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of unmanned aircrafts had gained 12.87% over the past month. This has outpaced the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.34% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.35% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AeroVironment in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.21, reflecting a 78.79% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $187.79 million, up 0.94% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AeroVironment should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. AeroVironment currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, AeroVironment is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 59.27. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 28.14.
The Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
