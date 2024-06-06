Back to top

Sprinklr (CXM) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Sprinklr (CXM - Free Report) reported $195.96 million in revenue for the quarter ended April 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13%. EPS of $0.09 for the same period compares to $0.06 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $194.54 million, representing a surprise of +0.73%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +28.57%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sprinklr performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Gross Margin - Subscription: 82% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 80.5%.
  • Revenue- Subscription: $177.36 million compared to the $178.07 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.5% year over year.
  • Revenue- Professional services: $18.60 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $16.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +18.5%.
Shares of Sprinklr have returned -16.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

