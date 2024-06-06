3 Financial Mutual Funds to Buy as Interest Rates Stay Static

During the 2022 economic crisis, the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for 10 straight policy meetings before finally opting for a rate pause in June 2023. Since then, economic indicators across sectors have suggested that the Fed’s tight monetary policy decisions were taking effect. The Fed had finally taken cognizance and barely raised rates till the end of the year while promising at least three rate cuts in 2024.
However, as we reach the halfway mark in 2024, inflation continues to hold off against the central bank’s targeted policy measures and remains at a yet disconcerting level. Fed Chair Jerome Powell has continued to suggest that he is fairly certain of rate cuts this year, but the Fed would embark on that journey only after reviewing further data. It was only the April inflation numbers released in May that showed some signs of slowing down yet.
First, there was a market sentiment that the first rate cut would be in March itself, and then there were talks about June. As of Jun 5, CME’s FedWatch tool predicts a 56.8% probability that the central bank would bring rates down by 25 bps in its September meeting. Whether this comes to fruition completely depends on inflation and other economic indicators to be released between today and the months going forward. As of now, interest rates are going to remain higher for longer. When interest rates are high, banks and other financial institutions generally see higher profitability due to increased lending rates.
The gap between such lending rates is considered a long-term asset for banks. Also, short-term liabilities such as deposits increase and boost net interest margins. Stocks of banks, insurance companies and other financial institutions go up with continuous interest rate hikes. As a result, the S&P 500 Financials Select Sector SPDR (XLF) has gone up 10.3% year to date as of Jun 5.
For these reasons, financial mutual funds might provide much-required stability in a high-rate environment market. Hence, astute investors should consider such funds at present. Mutual funds, in general, reduce transaction costs and diversify portfolios without an array of commission charges that are mostly associated with stock purchases
Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).
We have thus selected three financial mutual funds that boast a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, and minimum initial investments within $5000 as well as carry a low expense ratio.
Davis Financial ( RPFGX Quick Quote RPFGX - Free Report) seeks long-term growth of capital by investing the majority of its net assets in common stocks issued by companies engaged in providing financial services to consumers and industry. RPFGX offers dividends and capital gains annually.
Christopher Cullom Davis has been the lead manager of RPFGX since December 2013, and 88.2% of the fund is invested in the financial sector. Three top holdings for RPFGX are 10.8% in Capital One Financial, 8.4% in Wells Fargo and 7.2% in JPMorgan Chase.
RPFGX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 5.8% and 9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.95%. RPFGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.
please click here. Fidelity Select Financials Portfolio ( FIDSX Quick Quote FIDSX - Free Report) seeks long-term growth of capital by investing the majority of its net assets in common stocks issued by companies providing financial services to consumers and industry. FIDSX offers dividends and capital gains twice a year, in September and December.
Matt Reed has been the lead manager of FIDSX since May 2019, and 78.6% of the fund is invested in the financial sector. Three top holdings for FIDSX are 10.2% in Mastercard, 8% in Wells Fargo and 5.4% in Bank of America.
FIDSX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 5.6% and 11.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.76%. FIDSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
Fidelity Select Brokerage & Investment Management ( FSLBX Quick Quote FSLBX - Free Report) invests in securities of companies principally engaged in the exchange of financial instruments, stock brokerage, commodity brokerage, investment banking, or related investment advisory and financial decision support services. FSLBX invests primarily in common stocks.
Nadim Rabaia has been the lead manager of FSLBX since June 2023, and 74.6% of the fund is invested in the financial sector. Three top holdings for FSLBX are 7.9% in Moody’s, 5.5% in KKR & Co. and 5.5% in BlackRock.
FSLBX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8.6% and 16.1%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.76%. FSLBX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
