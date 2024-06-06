Juniper (JNPR) Enhances Secure AI-Native Networking Platform

Juniper Networks Inc. ( JNPR Quick Quote JNPR - Free Report) has unveiled a series of enhancements to its AI-Native Networking Platform, aiming to elevate enterprise networking with advanced AI capabilities. These updates promise significant improvements in cost efficiency and network performance, positioning Juniper as a leader in the AI-driven networking market. The company has introduced innovations to its WAN Assurance, Premium Analytics and Marvis Virtual Network Assistant products, enhancing their AI for networking capabilities to ensure secure and seamless SD-WAN and SASE experiences. Additionally, Juniper has launched a pioneering Routing Assurance product, integrating AI-native automation and insights into traditional edge routing topologies. These enhancements make Juniper the only provider offering a unified AI-Native Platform that can reduce operational expenditures by up to 85% across the entire networking spectrum. The platform's new features leverage AI to deliver proactive AIOps for assured SD-WAN experiences, now including Marvis Minis' extended capabilities for diagnosing network issues without user intervention. This unique solution spans wired, wireless and WAN environments, ensuring exceptional end-to-end user experiences. Juniper’s WAN Assurance solution now includes a new WAN Congestion Service Level Expectation, which alerts operators to over-utilized network interfaces, preventing poor user experiences. Moreover, the expanded dynamic packet capture solution now covers WAN, aiding in swift issue resolution and reducing costly site visits. Enhanced application insights also provide network operators with a detailed visualization of SD-WAN traffic, facilitating efficient bandwidth management and problem-solving. The updated Premium Analytics product introduces a security insights dashboard, offering comprehensive visibility into security events and enabling prompt threat responses. This feature promotes collaboration between networking and security teams, streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency. Juniper's new Routing Assurance product integrates its enterprise edge routing platforms with Mist AI, providing customizable service levels for swift issue resolution across WAN edge and peering locations. The expanded Marvis VNA now covers enterprise WAN edge routing, allowing IT teams to resolve issues using simple language queries powered by Generative AI. With these advancements, Juniper solidifies its position as the sole vendor offering a single AI-Native and cloud-native solution across all key networking domains, from campuses and branches to data centers and WAN links. This comprehensive approach ensures secure, efficient and user-friendly network management, driving significant value for enterprises and reinforcing Juniper's market leadership in the evolving networking landscape. The stock has gained 20% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 47%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Image: Bigstock
Juniper (JNPR) Enhances Secure AI-Native Networking Platform
Juniper Networks Inc. (JNPR - Free Report) has unveiled a series of enhancements to its AI-Native Networking Platform, aiming to elevate enterprise networking with advanced AI capabilities. These updates promise significant improvements in cost efficiency and network performance, positioning Juniper as a leader in the AI-driven networking market.
The company has introduced innovations to its WAN Assurance, Premium Analytics and Marvis Virtual Network Assistant products, enhancing their AI for networking capabilities to ensure secure and seamless SD-WAN and SASE experiences. Additionally, Juniper has launched a pioneering Routing Assurance product, integrating AI-native automation and insights into traditional edge routing topologies.
These enhancements make Juniper the only provider offering a unified AI-Native Platform that can reduce operational expenditures by up to 85% across the entire networking spectrum. The platform's new features leverage AI to deliver proactive AIOps for assured SD-WAN experiences, now including Marvis Minis' extended capabilities for diagnosing network issues without user intervention. This unique solution spans wired, wireless and WAN environments, ensuring exceptional end-to-end user experiences.
Juniper’s WAN Assurance solution now includes a new WAN Congestion Service Level Expectation, which alerts operators to over-utilized network interfaces, preventing poor user experiences. Moreover, the expanded dynamic packet capture solution now covers WAN, aiding in swift issue resolution and reducing costly site visits. Enhanced application insights also provide network operators with a detailed visualization of SD-WAN traffic, facilitating efficient bandwidth management and problem-solving.
The updated Premium Analytics product introduces a security insights dashboard, offering comprehensive visibility into security events and enabling prompt threat responses. This feature promotes collaboration between networking and security teams, streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency.
Juniper's new Routing Assurance product integrates its enterprise edge routing platforms with Mist AI, providing customizable service levels for swift issue resolution across WAN edge and peering locations. The expanded Marvis VNA now covers enterprise WAN edge routing, allowing IT teams to resolve issues using simple language queries powered by Generative AI.
With these advancements, Juniper solidifies its position as the sole vendor offering a single AI-Native and cloud-native solution across all key networking domains, from campuses and branches to data centers and WAN links. This comprehensive approach ensures secure, efficient and user-friendly network management, driving significant value for enterprises and reinforcing Juniper's market leadership in the evolving networking landscape.
The stock has gained 20% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 47%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
