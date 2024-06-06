Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for June 6, 2024

  • WalkMe Ltd. (WKME - Free Report) shares surged 43% following the announcement that SAP has agreed to acquire the software company in an all-cash deal valued at $1.5 billion.
  • Shares of Intel Corporation (INTC - Free Report) rose 2.5% after the company announced that the private-equity firm Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO - Free Report) has agreed to invest $11 billion in Intel's chip manufacturing plant in Leixlip, Ireland.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE - Free Report) jumped 10.7% after reporting fiscal second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.42, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.38 per share.
  • CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD - Free Report) shares gained 12% after the company reported first-quarter revenues of $921 million, outpacing the consensus estimate of $904.8 million.

