Back to top

Image: Bigstock

KLA (KLAC) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Read MoreHide Full Article

From a technical perspective, KLA (KLAC - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. KLAC recently overtook the 20-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 20-day simple moving average is a popular investing tool. Traders like this SMA because it offers a look back at a stock's price over a shorter period and helps smooth out price fluctuations. The 20-day can also show more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

Similar to other SMAs, if a stock's price moves above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive, while price falling below the moving average can signal a downward trend.

Moving Average Chart for KLAC

Over the past four weeks, KLAC has gained 9.5%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

Once investors consider KLAC's positive earnings estimate revisions, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has been lowered in the past two months, compared to 8 raised estimates, for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has increased as well.

Investors should think about putting KLAC on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


KLA Corporation (KLAC) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today