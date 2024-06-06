Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Smucker (SJM) Q4 Earnings

Smucker (SJM - Free Report) reported $2.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.3%. EPS of $2.66 for the same period compares to $2.64 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.83% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.25 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.32, the EPS surprise was +14.66%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Smucker performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads: $450.50 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $450.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.6%.
  • Net Sales- U.S. Retail Coffee: $666.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $671.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.8%.
  • Net Sales- U.S. Retail Pet Foods: $452.60 million compared to the $493.83 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -42.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- International and Away From Home: $299.50 million compared to the $301.09 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Sweet Baked Snacks: $337 million compared to the $349 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Coffee: $210.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $195.96 million.
  • Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Pet Foods: $114.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $121.96 million.
  • Corporate administrative expenses: -$89.90 million compared to the -$99 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Segment Profit- International and Away From Home: $61.10 million versus $49.44 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Segment Profit- U.S. Retail Frozen Handheld and Spreads: $95.80 million versus $90.74 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Smucker have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

