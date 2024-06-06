Back to top

ABM Industries (ABM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

ABM Industries (ABM - Free Report) reported $2.02 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.7%. EPS of $0.87 for the same period compares to $0.90 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.95% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.78, the EPS surprise was +11.54%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ABM Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Business & Industry: $989.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $978.68 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.9%.
  • Revenues- Aviation: $238.20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $234.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.8%.
  • Revenues- Education: $225.60 million compared to the $219.37 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Manufacturing & Distribution: $388.60 million compared to the $376.27 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Technical Solutions: $176.20 million compared to the $176.66 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.6% year over year.
  • Operating profit- Business & Industry: $77.60 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $68.02 million.
  • Operating profit- Aviation: $13.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $12.13 million.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Manufacturing & Distribution: $43.60 million compared to the $35.87 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating profit- Technical Solutions: $17 million versus $10.02 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating profit- Education: $11.50 million versus $11 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of ABM Industries have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

