Zacks Initiates Coverage of EVI Industries With Neutral Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated coverage of
EVI Industries, Inc. ( EVI Quick Quote EVI - Free Report) with a Neutral recommendation. This coverage highlights the company’s strategic positioning in the expanding dry-cleaning and laundry services market, balanced against several notable challenges.
EVI Industries, headquartered in Miami, is a value-added distributor of a wide range of commercial laundry equipment and services. The company has leveraged a "buy-and-build" strategy since 2015, making significant acquisitions to enhance its market presence. This strategy is exemplified by its acquisition of ALCO Washer Center, which bolsters its service capabilities.
EVI is well-positioned to benefit from several positive market trends, including urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and increasing demand from the hotel sector. The global dry-cleaning and laundry services market is projected to grow steadily and EVI is set to capture a significant share, as highlighted by the research report. The company’s revenues reached $263.4 million for the nine months ended Mar 31, 2024, reflecting growth driven by price increases aimed at countering rising costs. EVI's gross profit margins also improved to 29.6%.
EVI maintains a robust balance sheet, with long-term debt reduced to $21.9 million and a current ratio of 1.53, indicating a solid liquidity position. This financial stability enables EVI to navigate economic uncertainties and invest in growth opportunities.
The company is at the forefront of integrating smart laundry solutions, meeting the growing demand for environmentally friendly and convenient services. These innovations position EVI to attract a broader customer base across commercial, institutional and residential sectors.
EVI's extensive customer base, which spans government, institutional, industrial, commercial and retail sectors, provides a stable revenue foundation. The company’s ability to cater to diverse market segments mitigates risks associated with market volatility.
Despite its strengths, EVI faces several challenges that temper its growth, as outlined in the report. The company has experienced declining profitability, with net income dropping from $7.8 million in the nine months ended Mar 31, 2023, to $3.6 million in the same period in 2024. Operating income also declined significantly.
Higher operating costs, including increased selling, general and administrative expenses, have put pressure on margins. Inflationary pressures on labor and materials further strain EVI's financial resources. Interest expenses have also risen, adding to the financial burden. EVI operates in a highly competitive market, facing pressure from numerous players offering innovative and cost-effective solutions.
EVI's share price has experienced notable declines over the past year. The stock’s valuation suggests that it may be undervalued relative to its industry peers, indicating potential for upside if the company can effectively manage its challenges.
While EVI Industries is well-positioned in a growing market with a solid financial foundation and innovative offerings, the challenges it faces in terms of profitability, rising costs, and competitive pressures warrant a cautious approach. For a more in-depth analysis, read the full Zacks Investment Research report on EVI Industries.
Read the full Research Report on EVI Industries here>>> Note: Our initiation of coverage on EVI Industries, which has a modest market capitalization of $252.1 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.
Zacks Initiates Coverage of EVI Industries With Neutral Recommendation
Note: Our initiation of coverage on EVI Industries, which has a modest market capitalization of $252.1 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.