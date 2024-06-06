WIX Adds AI Creation Capability to its Mobile App Builder

Wix.com ( WIX Quick Quote WIX - Free Report) recently unveiled cutting-edge AI creation capabilities for its mobile app builder. The initiative is set to empower users to effortlessly craft professional and fully customizable applications. By leveraging AI technology, it transforms the way business apps for iOS and Android can be designed and altered. Harnessing the power of conversational AI chat experiences, users outline their app's intent and vision, enabling the AI to generate a native mobile app based on their specific needs. Through the Mobile App Editor, users can seamlessly customize various aspects of their app, including sections, widgets, designs, themes and more. Users retain complete ownership of their apps, allowing them to personalize their branding on platforms such as the App Store and Google Play. From designing app icons to personalizing layouts and other functionalities, it also allows users to get a quick preview of the app on their mobile device before making it available on the App Store and Google Play. The integration of built-in features such as stores, bookings, forums and more enhances the utility of business apps created through WIX's mobile app builder. The real-time synchronization among the WIX site, dashboard and app activity facilitates the submission process with Google and Apple, manages automatic version updates, and rolls out new feature releases with ease. This comprehensive support system ensures that users can focus on optimizing their native mobile app experience and effectively manage their businesses. The AI capabilities are available worldwide only to users in English with the premium Branded App plan, which starts at $99 per month. Tel Aviv, Israel-based WIX is a cloud-based web development platform that equips businesses, organizations, professionals and individuals to develop customized websites and application platforms by using its innovative solutions. WIX continues to add functionality to its platform, which is responsible for driving the merchant base. Its focus on designing generative AI-driven solutions is noteworthy. In May 2024, the company launched a series of AI-powered tools to drive innovation and growth. It unveiled three new AI-based image enhancement and creation tools - AI Image Creator, Object Eraser and AI Image Editor. The cutting-edge tools are responsible for aiding users to improve and customize visual content for their websites. Also, it unveiled the AI Portfolio Creator, which harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to aid users in crafting and showcasing an online professional portfolio. In the last reported quarter, WIX’s net sales soared 12% year over year to $419.8 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%, owing to steady momentum across Creative Subscriptions and Business Solutions segments. The company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. WIX's shares have gained 133.5% compared with industry’s growth of 35.6% in the past year. Stocks to Consider Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven and data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.7% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.4%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. Motorola Solutions, Inc. ( MSI Quick Quote MSI - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, delivered an earnings surprise of 7.5%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 9.5%. Motorola provides services and solutions to government segments and public safety programs, along with large enterprises and wireless infrastructure service providers. It develops and services both analog and digital two-way radio, voice and data communications products and systems for private networks, wireless broadband systems and end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions to a wide range of enterprise markets. NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is another key pick in the broader industry. It is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU. Over the years, NVDA’s focus has evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that now support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.
WIX Adds AI Creation Capability to its Mobile App Builder
Wix.com (WIX - Free Report) recently unveiled cutting-edge AI creation capabilities for its mobile app builder. The initiative is set to empower users to effortlessly craft professional and fully customizable applications. By leveraging AI technology, it transforms the way business apps for iOS and Android can be designed and altered.
Harnessing the power of conversational AI chat experiences, users outline their app's intent and vision, enabling the AI to generate a native mobile app based on their specific needs. Through the Mobile App Editor, users can seamlessly customize various aspects of their app, including sections, widgets, designs, themes and more.
Users retain complete ownership of their apps, allowing them to personalize their branding on platforms such as the App Store and Google Play. From designing app icons to personalizing layouts and other functionalities, it also allows users to get a quick preview of the app on their mobile device before making it available on the App Store and Google Play.
The integration of built-in features such as stores, bookings, forums and more enhances the utility of business apps created through WIX's mobile app builder. The real-time synchronization among the WIX site, dashboard and app activity facilitates the submission process with Google and Apple, manages automatic version updates, and rolls out new feature releases with ease.
This comprehensive support system ensures that users can focus on optimizing their native mobile app experience and effectively manage their businesses.
The AI capabilities are available worldwide only to users in English with the premium Branded App plan, which starts at $99 per month.
Tel Aviv, Israel-based WIX is a cloud-based web development platform that equips businesses, organizations, professionals and individuals to develop customized websites and application platforms by using its innovative solutions.
WIX continues to add functionality to its platform, which is responsible for driving the merchant base. Its focus on designing generative AI-driven solutions is noteworthy.
In May 2024, the company launched a series of AI-powered tools to drive innovation and growth. It unveiled three new AI-based image enhancement and creation tools - AI Image Creator, Object Eraser and AI Image Editor. The cutting-edge tools are responsible for aiding users to improve and customize visual content for their websites.
Also, it unveiled the AI Portfolio Creator, which harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to aid users in crafting and showcasing an online professional portfolio.
In the last reported quarter, WIX’s net sales soared 12% year over year to $419.8 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%, owing to steady momentum across Creative Subscriptions and Business Solutions segments.
The company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. WIX's shares have gained 133.5% compared with industry’s growth of 35.6% in the past year.
