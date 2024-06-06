Jacobs (J) Wins Contract for Omaha's Sewer System Development

Jacobs Solutions Inc. ( J Quick Quote J - Free Report) is set to offer design services and data solutions to develop a real-time control decision support system for Omaha’s wastewater collection network. The contract has been offered by the City of Omaha. Under the project, Jacobs will develop a strategy that maximizes the use of existing assets while reducing combined sewer overflows. The strategy will be formalized by deploying its Digital OneWater solution, Aqua DNA, to obtain Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition system data and inputs from new and existing sensors. By collecting data on water flow and rainfall, Aqua DNA will deliver real-time insights to improve sewer system performance, optimization of operational costs and long-term environmental benefits to the Missouri River watershed. Also, the utilization of hydraulic modeling, machine learning and artificial intelligence will add to the efficient execution of this project.
Shares of this provider of professional, technical and construction services dwindled 0.2% during the trading hours but inched up 0.5% in the after-hours trading session on Jun 5.
Growing Backlog Level Boosts Growth
Jacobs’ efficient project execution has increased the demand for its consulting services in various sectors, including infrastructure, water, environment, space, broadband, cybersecurity and life sciences. The strong performance in the recent quarters is reflected through its ongoing contract.
The aforementioned statement is supported by the company's ongoing backlog growth. At the fiscal second-quarter 2024 end, it reported a backlog of $29.4 billion, up 2% year over year. This reflects persistent solid demand for Jacobs' consulting services. Of this backlog, People & Places Solutions' backlog at the fiscal second-quarter end was $17.92 billion compared with $17.56 billion reported in the comparable year-ago period, primarily driven by growth in the Life Sciences and Energy markets. Furthermore, the Critical Mission Solutions' backlog at the end of the fiscal second quarter accounted for $8.45 billion, up 3.9% year over year, providing strong visibility into the base business. The upside was mainly fueled by expansion and higher funding in the United Kingdom and U.S. nuclear remediation markets, along with growth in the U.K. defense sector. The company is expected to benefit from strong global trends in infrastructure modernization, energy transition, national security and a potential super-cycle in global supply-chain investments.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have gained 6.5% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks
Technology Services industry's 14.8% growth. Although shares of the company have underperformed its industry, its ongoing contract wins and efficient project execution initiatives are likely to bode well in the upcoming period.
Business Services sector.
