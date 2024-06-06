We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lindsay (LNN) Signs Irrigation Project Deal for Food Security
Lindsay Corporation (LNN - Free Report) signed a multi-year supply agreement to provide Zimmatic irrigation systems and FieldNET remote management and scheduling technology in the Middle East and North Africa region. This move is part of a broader strategy to support localized food production in the region.
The project is valued at more than $100 million in revenues. Pivot shipments for this project will commence in fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 and are scheduled to continue until 2025.
FieldNET Advisor offers project-wide monitoring and control of pivots and personalized suggestions that utilize millions of agronomic data points synthesized with AI for exceptional precision. Lindsay's FieldNET technology enables producers in water-stressed locations to do more with less.
The partnership demonstrates LNN's ability to carry out large-scale and complicated projects that meet the crucial demands of its customers. It also shows the company's ability to raise food output, conserve limited water resources and improve quality of life.
The company delivered earnings per share of $1.64 in second-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended as of Feb 29, 2024), which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52. The bottom line moved up 1% year over year.
Lindsay generated revenues of $152 million, down 8.8% from $166 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $171 million.
Price Performance
Lindsay’s shares have declined 9.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 6.2%.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Lindsay currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
