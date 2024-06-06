We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Chevron (CVX) Extends Shelf Drilling Contract Till 2026
Chevron Corporation (CVX - Free Report) has awarded a contract to Shelf Drilling to carry out drilling operations off the coast of West Africa for its Angolan subsidiary, Cabinda Gulf Oil Company. Per the offshore driller, the Shelf Drilling Tenacious jack-up rig has been hired for a 15-month contract, whose total added value came in at $66 million.
Shelf Drilling’s recent fleet status report, released in May 2024, mentioned that Cabinda Gulf Oil Company has a 15-month option, per the terms of its current contract. The CVX subsidiary exercised the option to extend the Shelf Drilling Tenacious jack-up rig’s stay in the region.
The jack-up rig has been working with Cabinda Gulf Oil Company since January 2022. The rig’s most recent contract extension is set to keep it engaged until November 2024. The 15-month contract extension is scheduled to commence in direct continuation of the rig’s current contract, prolonging its commitment until February 2026.
The Shelf Drilling Tenacious is a 2007-built Baker Marine Pacific 375 jack-up rig that has the capacity to accommodate 150 people. It has a maximum drilling depth of up to 30,000 feet and can operate in a water depth of 375 feet.
