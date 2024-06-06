Fox (FOXA) Nation's Expanding Content Suggests Bright Prospects

Fox ( FOXA Quick Quote FOXA - Free Report) Nation has been expanding its content offerings, which indicates bright prospects for the company in the near term. FOXA is constantly investing to expand its content, which suggests a clear strategy for the company. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 16.7% year to date against the Zacks Consumer & Discretionary sector’s 2.3% decline, primarily due to its content strategy. This strategy is expected to continue in the upcoming quarters. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. FOX's fiscal third-quarter results highlight the success of its strategy, emphasizing core brand strength, live content and event programming valued by audiences, advertisers and partners. This financial consistency fuels innovation and drives growth in its digital portfolio. The company intends to continue to build on this strategy with the upcoming new three-part series titled Strike Zone: The Congressional Baseball Shooting on Jun 11, hosted by FOX News White House correspondent Peter Doocy. This special series will recount the events of the Jun 14, 2017 shooting that took place during a practice session for the annual Congressional baseball game, featuring firsthand narratives from the survivors and first responders who were present. The series will include interviews with key figures involved in the incident, such as Representative Scalise, Matt Mika, Capitol Hill police officer David Bailey and trauma surgeon Dr. Libby Shroeder. The series promises to deliver a comprehensive retelling of the tragic events, emphasizing the personal stories and the response efforts that helped save lives. Fox Nation’s Recent Shows to Aid Top-Line Growth
Fox Nation recently released some shows, which are expected to boost the top line in the upcoming quarters.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOXA’s fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $15.15 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.25%. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.75 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 12.78%. FOX Nation’s upcoming shows include the debut of Vietnam: Footsteps of my Father with Harris Faulkner, a new historical drama series entitled Outlaws and Lawmen: The West and Surviving a Serial Killer. FOX & Friends launched its 16th annual All-American Summer Concert Series on May 24 with Flo Rida, running every Friday through Aug 30. The series will feature performances by top artists, such as The Beach Boys with John Stamos and Tyler Hubbard. Co-hosts will join fans on FOX Square in NYC, with live streaming on FOX Nation. FOX News Channel (“FNC”) launched The War on Warriors: Behind the Betrayal of the Men who Keep us Free and The FOX Business Rundown Podcast, which were based on trending business news, as well as the new season of The Pursuit! with John Rich. FOXA faces tough competition from players like Comcast ( CMCSA Quick Quote CMCSA - Free Report) and Warner Bros. Discovery ( WBD Quick Quote WBD - Free Report) in the news segment. FNC maintained its position as the top-rated cable network for both total day and primetime viewership in May 2024. FOX News averaged 1.3 million total day viewers, beating CNN by 176% and MSNBC by 58%. During primetime, FNC averaged 2 million viewers and 190,000 in 25-54 demo, garnering an advantage of 267% over CNN and 77% over MSNBC with total viewers. In May 2024, FNC posted double-digit growth in every category and showed the largest increases among the competition. Fox's partnership with EchoStar’s ( SATS Quick Quote SATS - Free Report) DISH Network and SLING TV allows customers to subscribe to FOX Nation for $5.99 per month. Subscribers can watch FOX Nation on DISH's On Demand menu. This partnership helps FOXA fend off competitors.
Image: Shutterstock
Fox (FOXA) Nation's Expanding Content Suggests Bright Prospects
Fox (FOXA - Free Report) Nation has been expanding its content offerings, which indicates bright prospects for the company in the near term. FOXA is constantly investing to expand its content, which suggests a clear strategy for the company.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 16.7% year to date against the Zacks Consumer & Discretionary sector’s 2.3% decline, primarily due to its content strategy. This strategy is expected to continue in the upcoming quarters. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
FOX's fiscal third-quarter results highlight the success of its strategy, emphasizing core brand strength, live content and event programming valued by audiences, advertisers and partners. This financial consistency fuels innovation and drives growth in its digital portfolio.
The company intends to continue to build on this strategy with the upcoming new three-part series titled Strike Zone: The Congressional Baseball Shooting on Jun 11, hosted by FOX News White House correspondent Peter Doocy.
This special series will recount the events of the Jun 14, 2017 shooting that took place during a practice session for the annual Congressional baseball game, featuring firsthand narratives from the survivors and first responders who were present. The series will include interviews with key figures involved in the incident, such as Representative Scalise, Matt Mika, Capitol Hill police officer David Bailey and trauma surgeon Dr. Libby Shroeder.
The series promises to deliver a comprehensive retelling of the tragic events, emphasizing the personal stories and the response efforts that helped save lives.
Fox Corporation Price and Consensus
Fox Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fox Corporation Quote
Fox Nation’s Recent Shows to Aid Top-Line Growth
Fox Nation recently released some shows, which are expected to boost the top line in the upcoming quarters.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FOXA’s fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $15.15 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.25%. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $3.75 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 12.78%.
FOX Nation’s upcoming shows include the debut of Vietnam: Footsteps of my Father with Harris Faulkner, a new historical drama series entitled Outlaws and Lawmen: The West and Surviving a Serial Killer.
FOX & Friends launched its 16th annual All-American Summer Concert Series on May 24 with Flo Rida, running every Friday through Aug 30. The series will feature performances by top artists, such as The Beach Boys with John Stamos and Tyler Hubbard. Co-hosts will join fans on FOX Square in NYC, with live streaming on FOX Nation.
FOX News Channel (“FNC”) launched The War on Warriors: Behind the Betrayal of the Men who Keep us Free and The FOX Business Rundown Podcast, which were based on trending business news, as well as the new season of The Pursuit! with John Rich.
FOXA faces tough competition from players like Comcast (CMCSA - Free Report) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD - Free Report) in the news segment.
FNC maintained its position as the top-rated cable network for both total day and primetime viewership in May 2024.
FOX News averaged 1.3 million total day viewers, beating CNN by 176% and MSNBC by 58%. During primetime, FNC averaged 2 million viewers and 190,000 in 25-54 demo, garnering an advantage of 267% over CNN and 77% over MSNBC with total viewers.
In May 2024, FNC posted double-digit growth in every category and showed the largest increases among the competition.
Fox's partnership with EchoStar’s (SATS - Free Report) DISH Network and SLING TV allows customers to subscribe to FOX Nation for $5.99 per month. Subscribers can watch FOX Nation on DISH's On Demand menu. This partnership helps FOXA fend off competitors.