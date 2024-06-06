Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Expands Aruba Clientele

Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s ( HPE Quick Quote HPE - Free Report) Aruba Networking has been continuously regarded as an efficient solution by HPE’s client base. One of its long-term clients, Blue Diamond Growers, recently switched to HPE’s Aruba Networking.
The 100-year-old almond farming company has adopted HPE Aruba Networking Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 6 Access Points. Previously, Blue Diamond was using HPE Aruba Networking EdgeConnect SD-WAN and later HPE Aruba Networking Boost for WAN optimization.
The installation of Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 6 Access Points will enhance the mobile and IoT device connectivity throughout Blue Diamond’s multiple facilities that span across 3.3 million square feet. Moreover, AI-based WiFi networks accelerate troubleshooting by 50%.
So far in 2024, the Aruba Networking solution has gained several clients for HPE, including the city of Carmel, Royal Jaarbeurs, Houston Airports, Bethesda Health Group, University of Maryland and Dedini S/A Indústrias de Base.
The adoption of HPE's Aruba Networking in a row by organizations worldwide can be attributed to ongoing innovations and enhancements that continuously improve the solution's capabilities. The company added two new features in Aruba so far in 2024.
Firstly, HPE added GenAI LLM models in HPE Aruba Networking Central’s search feature to improve its accuracy. Secondly, Hewlett Packard Enterprise launched HPE Aruba Networking Enterprise Private 5G, making HPE the world’s first company to provide Wi-Fi and private 5G solutions together.
A growing customer base is likely to boost investors’ confidence in HPE stock. Shares of HPE have demonstrated decent performance so far this year. The stock has jumped 14.7% year to date (YTD) compared with the Zacks
Computer – Integrated Systems industry’s growth of 1.2%. HPE Strengthens Aruba Capabilities
With these enhancements of Aruba Networking, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has been able to gain a competitive advantage in edge networking over its long-term competitor in the networking market,
Cisco ( CSCO Quick Quote CSCO - Free Report) .
Cisco is a networking company that is more focused on the security side of networking and AI. Whereas, HPE has now combined WiFi, compute, storage, SaaS and its financial services to deliver the most comprehensive edge to cloud architecture.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise is set to acquire
Juniper Networks ( JNPR Quick Quote JNPR - Free Report) to reshape its portfolio, focusing on growth in networking and strengthening its high-margin business segments. The acquisition will increase the market share and aid HPE in penetrating deeper into data center market and cloud segments.
Juniper Networks' advanced AI-driven networking solutions will significantly enhance HPE's capabilities in deploying and managing AI applications. This modern networking fabric is crucial for training and deploying AI models efficiently.
These enhancements and acquisitions are expected to deepen HPE’s Aruba networking portfolio, resulting in sustained growth in the Intelligent Edge segment revenues and total revenues of the company.
HPE expects fiscal 2024 revenues to grow 2% year over year in constant currency. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $29.3 billion, indicating a year-over-year rise of 0.31%. The consensus mark for non-GAAP earnings for fiscal 2024 has remained unchanged over the past 90 days at $1.88 per share.
Zacks Rank and Stock to Consider
Currently, HPE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Another better-ranked stock from the broader technology sector is
Alphabet ( GOOGL Quick Quote GOOGL - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alphabet’s 2024 earnings per share has been revised upward by 80 cents to $7.57 in the past 30 days. Shares of GOOGL have jumped 25.6% year to date.
