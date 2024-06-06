Mattel (MAT) Partners Universal to Develop Monster High Movie

Mattel, Inc. ( MAT Quick Quote MAT - Free Report) recently announced a collaboration with Universal Pictures to create a live-action theatrical film, Monster High. The announcement follows MAT’s ongoing success with Hollywood studios in leveraging its intellectual property (IP), as evidenced by Barbie’s stellar performance last year.
Based on the popular toy line, the movie follows the teenage offspring of famous monsters like Dracula, Frankenstein and the Wolfman as they navigate the challenges of high school.
Launched in 2010, Monster High quickly evolved into a beloved universe characterized by inclusive narratives and doll play, cultivating a diverse fan base across generations. The brand's ongoing mission is to inspire fans of all ages to embrace their individuality and authenticity. The
Representatives from Mattel, Universal Pictures and Weed Road are managing the film adaptation. The producers of Monster High are Robbie Brenner and Akiva Goldsman. Kevin McKeon and Arturo Thur De Koos are overseeing the project for Mattel, while Greg Lessans is doing so for Weed Road. Universal Pictures' senior vice president of production, Lexi Barta, and creative executive of production development, Jacqueline Garell, are supervising the project for the studio.
Focus on IP-Driven Platform
The company emphasizes capturing the full value of its IP in its business verticals outside the toy aisle. The highly-anticipated Barbie movie, witnessed great success globally. It underscores the potential of Mattel Films and the strides the company achieved in maximizing the value of its IP.
During first-quarter 2024 earnings call, Mattel announced the launch of an animated movie, Barbie & Stacie to the Rescue, and season two of Barbie: A Touch of Magic on the streaming platform. The company also stated that the debut of its new animated series, Hot Wheels Let's Race, became a top 10 program in 69 countries upon its release. The priorly-announced new seasons for Thomas & Friends, Polly Pocket and Fireman Sam are faring well on the platform as well.
Mattel is making great progress in its theatrical slate as it announced new films in the development phase with more new upcoming content. This includes adaptations of American Girl, Barney, Hot Wheels, Bob the Builder, Magic 8 Ball, Major Matt Mason, Masters of the Universe, Matchbox, Polly Pocket, Rock 'Em Sock 'Em Robots, Thomas & Friends, UNO, View-Master and Wishbone.
The company is optimistic about its strategy to grow the IP-driven toy business and expand entertainment offerings to create long-term shareholder value.
Year to date, the company’s shares have declined 6.7% compared against the
industry’s 1.8% growth. Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Mattel currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Zacks
Strategic Education, Inc. currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). STRA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 36.2%, on average. The stock has surged 46.6% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for STRA's 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) indicates an increase of 6.4% and 33.3%, respectively, from the year-ago levels. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. RCL has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.3%, on average. The stock has rallied 71.7% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCL's 2024 sales and EPS calls for growth of 16.8% and 63.7%, respectively, from the year-ago levels. Hasbro, Inc. presently flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.5%, on average. The stock has gained 14.7% in the year-to-date period. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HAS' 2025 sales and EPS suggests an improvement of 4% and 14%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
