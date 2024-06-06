Air Liquide (AIQUY) to Build Gas Facility for Chip Production

Air Liquide ( AIQUY Quick Quote AIQUY - Free Report) announced plans to construct a new industrial gas production facility in the United States aimed at supplying a leading semiconductor manufacturer’s new fab. Under a long-term contract, this plant will deliver large volumes of high-purity industrial gases essential for memory chip production. The company is investing more than $250 million in this state-of-the-art production unit.
The facility, to be built, owned and operated by Air Liquide, will be located in Idaho. It will produce ultra-pure nitrogen and other gases for Micron Technology and other local customers. The investment is expected to generate hundreds of direct and indirect jobs during the construction and operational phases, with the facility slated to be operational by the end of 2025.
This innovative plant is part of Air Liquide's comprehensive Carrier Gas solution designed for large customers, offering an optimized land footprint and total cost of ownership. The implementation of digital technologies, standardization and modularization is expected to provide significant value to local customers through enhanced reliability, shorter delivery times and efficient project execution.
The project exemplifies AIQUY’s commitment to advancing technology while reducing the semiconductor sector’s environmental impact. The advanced design of this next-generation high efficiency Carrier Gas Facility will produce a full range of critical gases on-site with reduced energy and logistics needs. The new production unit will be 5% more power efficient than previous generation plants and on-site gas production will eliminate the need for transportation by truck. The facility aims to source 100% of its electricity from renewable sources within five years.
Air Liquide expressed satisfaction in strengthening its long-standing partnership with Micron Technology. The company highlighted that this collaboration reinforces Air Liquide's position as a technological leader in the electronics industry, showcasing its strong innovation capabilities. The investment supports the production of advanced memory chips, addressing the growing demand for computing capacity driven by artificial intelligence. The contract aligns with Air Liquide's 2025 strategic plan, ADVANCE, which integrates financial and extra-financial performance.
Micron Technology emphasized the significance of its investments in strengthening U.S. supply chain resilience. As Micron constructs its fab in Idaho, the company expects a substantial increase in demand for equipment, raw materials and jobs, with a goal to grow domestic front-end material sourcing sevenfold over the next decade. This project highlights Micron's efforts to develop a semiconductor ecosystem across the United States through planned investments in Idaho and New York, along with support from suppliers in nearly all 50 states.
Air Liquide's shares have gained 20.4% in the past year compared with a 5.1% fall of the industry.
