Deutsche Bank (DB) to Offer API-Based Solution With New Pact
Deutsche Bank (DB - Free Report) expanded its collaboration with Bitpanda to offer real-time payment solutions for incoming and outgoing transactions for users in Germany. This API-based account solution will give Bitpanda access to German IBANs, streamlining and improving the user experience while ensuring confidence, speed and efficiency.
Bitpanda is a regulated multi-asset broker platform providing more than 2,800 selected virtual assets and indices as well as stocks, ETFs and commodities to retail investors.
The deal with DB marks another major institutional collaboration for Bitpanda, which is currently experiencing considerable growth.
Bitpanda is supported by Deutsche Bank as its European Hausbank for cross-currency solutions in Austria and Spain. The collaboration is just the latest step in Bitpanda's efforts to provide a tailored local solution and support the continued strengthening of Bitpanda's position as Europe's leading digital asset trading platform.
This collaboration is made possible by Deutsche Bank's ongoing commitment to partnering with new and creative companies in the financial industry. With this agreement, Bitpanda can access a range of Deutsche Bank's products, unlocking benefits for their staff and users.
Deutsche Bank management noted that they are certain that this partnership with Bitpanda — a well-known and regulated fintech company — will contribute to the establishment of a secure and reliable environment for users in this cutting-edge realm of virtual asset investing.
The partnership between Deutsche Bank and Bitpanda represents a significant step toward shaping the emerging ecosystem through active interaction with top industry participants, in line with the bank's ambition to become the preferred choice for high-potential platforms.
In the past six months, the stock has gained 30.7% compared with the industry’s 14% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Currently, DB carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
