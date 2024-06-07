We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
GE Vernova (GEV) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
In the latest trading session, GE Vernova (GEV - Free Report) closed at $160.31, marking a -1.95% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the the energy business spun off from General Electric had lost 0.31% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.35% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of GE Vernova in its upcoming release.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GE Vernova. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.24% higher within the past month. Right now, GE Vernova possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
From a valuation perspective, GE Vernova is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 54.21. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.13.
It is also worth noting that GEV currently has a PEG ratio of 9.03. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Alternative Energy - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.89 at yesterday's closing price.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 131, putting it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.