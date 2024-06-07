Vail Resorts (
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Vail Resorts (MTN) Q3 Earnings
Vail Resorts (MTN - Free Report) reported $1.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ended April 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.6%. EPS of $9.54 for the same period compares to $8.18 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.09% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $9.94, the EPS surprise was -4.02%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Vail Resorts performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Vail Resorts here>>>
- Mountain - Total skier visits: 8.94 thousand versus 9.21 thousand estimated by three analysts on average.
- Lodging - Managed condominium statistics - RevPAR: $215.53 versus $219.88 estimated by three analysts on average.
- Lodging - Owned hotel statistics - RevPAR: $166.25 compared to the $175.67 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Mountain - ETP: $83.38 compared to the $81.83 average estimate based on three analysts.
- Net Revenue- Lodging net revenue: $87.06 million versus $95.90 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.9% change.
- Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue: $1.20 billion versus $1.22 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.5% change.
- Net Revenue- Real estate: $0.17 million versus $0.19 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9% change.
- Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Retail/rental: $123.26 million versus $136.42 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.7% change.
- Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Other: $56.40 million compared to the $53.94 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.7% year over year.
- Net Revenue- Lodging net revenue- Managed condominium rooms: $35.39 million versus $39.25 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -7.9% change.
- Net Revenue- Resort net revenue: $1.28 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.32 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.6%.
- Net Revenue- Mountain net revenue- Dining: $109.47 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $108.09 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.7%.
Shares of Vail Resorts have returned -1.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.