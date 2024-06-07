We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
The latest trading session saw Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL - Free Report) ending at $388.39, denoting a +1.41% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.8% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 2.26% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.52, showcasing a 22.22% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $377.15 million, showing a 27.51% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.96 per share and revenue of $1.55 billion, which would represent changes of +19.68% and +27.43%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.43% lower. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Kinsale Capital Group, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 25.59. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 12.44 of its industry.
The Insurance - Property and Casualty industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 35, positioning it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.