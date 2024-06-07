We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Why the Market Dipped But M/I Homes (MHO) Gained Today
In the latest trading session, M/I Homes (MHO - Free Report) closed at $127.26, marking a +0.13% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.
The the stock of homebuilder has risen by 3.7% in the past month, leading the Construction sector's loss of 0.27% and undershooting the S&P 500's gain of 4.59%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of M/I Homes in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.79, up 16.26% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.05 billion, showing a 3.71% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $18.18 per share and a revenue of $4.25 billion, demonstrating changes of +12.15% and +5.39%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for M/I Homes. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. M/I Homes presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, M/I Homes is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.99. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.72 of its industry.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, finds itself in the top 11% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.