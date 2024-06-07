Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Five Below (FIVE) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended April 2024, Five Below (FIVE - Free Report) reported revenue of $811.86 million, up 11.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.60, compared to $0.67 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $831.52 million, representing a surprise of -2.36%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.62.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Five Below performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Comparable Sales: -2.3% compared to the 1% average estimate based on eight analysts.
  • Total stores at end of period: 1,605 versus 1,600 estimated by five analysts on average.
  • New Store Openings: 61 compared to the 56 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Average net sales per store: $0.50 million compared to the $0.53 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Five Below here>>>

Shares of Five Below have returned -6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise