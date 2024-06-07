Back to top

3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio

Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.

If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider MassMutual Select Mid Cap Growth R5 (MGRFX - Free Report) . MGRFX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. Mid Cap Growth funds pick stocks--usually companies with a market cap between $2 billion and $10 billion--that demonstrate extensive growth opportunities for investors compared to their peers. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.78%, management fee of 0.67%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 7.86%.

BNY Mellon Income Stock Fund M (MPISX - Free Report) : 0.86% expense ratio and 0.65% management fee. MPISX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 11.16% over the last five years, MPISX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

Fidelity Select Energy Portfolio (FSENX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.73%. Management fee: 0.66%. Five year annual return: 12.72%. FSENX is a Sector - Energy mutual fund, which encompasses a wide range of vastly changing and vitally important industries throughout this massive global sector.

We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.


