Toyota (TM) Invests $282M to Expand Production in Alabama
Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) is investing $282 million to expand the production capacity of the Huntsville plant in Alabama, adding more than 350 new jobs. With the new investment, the total investment in Toyota Alabama stands at more than $1.7 billion. The expansion will introduce new lines for drivetrain products.
Per Jason Puckett, president of Toyota Alabama, the new lines are aimed at increasing the plant’s flexibility.
Toyota Alabama, the company’s largest engine producer in North America, employs more than 2,000 team members. The team assembled more than 770,000 engines in 2023. The engines assembled in Huntsville power the Corolla, Corolla Cross, Sienna, Tacoma, Highlander, RAV4, Sequoia and Tundra.
This new investment will enhance the legacy of TM’s Alabama engine plant and generate more opportunities for local citizens.
The Japanese auto giant aims to generate 40% of its global sales from EVs by 2025 and 70% by 2030. The company plans to invest more than $35 billion in EVs through 2030 and introduce 30 new EV models by the end of the decade. It aims to expand global sales of BEVs to 1.5 million units in 2026 and 3.5 million units a year by 2030.
Toyota plans to introduce a new series of solid-state batteries aimed at extending the range of its EVs while reducing production costs. The ratio of electrified vehicles sold to total sales in fiscal 2024 was 37.4%. The company expects the ratio to increase to 46.4% in fiscal 2025.
