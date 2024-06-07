Over the past couple of trading days, the broader U.S. equity markets have been trading in the vicinity of record territories buoyed by rate cut optimism and a tech-infused rally led by AI-chip manufacturer Nvidia. Led by the launch of new AI chips, bullish sentiment on Nvidia, which boasts a market cap of more than $3 trillion, has fast-tracked its growth trajectory. With investors betting big on the AI boom on solid demand trends, the markets witnessed a steady uptrend into record-high territories.
3 Momentum Anomaly Stocks to Buy as Markets Gain From AI Rally
Over the past couple of trading days, the broader U.S. equity markets have been trading in the vicinity of record territories buoyed by rate cut optimism and a tech-infused rally led by AI-chip manufacturer Nvidia. Led by the launch of new AI chips, bullish sentiment on Nvidia, which boasts a market cap of more than $3 trillion, has fast-tracked its growth trajectory. With investors betting big on the AI boom on solid demand trends, the markets witnessed a steady uptrend into record-high territories.
The upward trajectory was also propelled by expectations of a probable interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in the near future. With weaker-than-expected job growth per the April nonfarm payrolls report and moderating wage gains, investors are pricing in a second rate cut by the end of the year with more than 50% likelihood of a 25-basis point rate cut in September.
Investors are currently waiting for further cues in the upcoming nonfarm payrolls report for May, as signs of a weakening labor market could support rate cut calls. However, some experts caution against too much optimism as a drastically weaker labor market reading could spur worries over a potential recession.
Amid the uncertainty, investors often seek to employ time-tested winning strategies to fetch sustained profits. One of the most successful game plans to beat the blues is to bet on momentum stocks when value or growth investing fails to generate the desired profits.
This approach primarily tends to follow the adage, “the trend is your friend.” At its core, momentum investing is “buying high and selling higher.” It is based on the idea that once a stock establishes a trend, it is more likely to continue in that direction because of the momentum that is already behind it. But before we delve deep into it, let us try to fathom why the momentum strategy at all works.
There are several behavioral biases that most investors exhibit in their decision-making. And these emotional responses, or rather mistakes, make the momentum strategy work.
For example, some investors are anxious about booking losses and hence hold on to losing stocks for too long, hopeful of a rebound in prices. On the other hand, a few investors sell their winners way too early. Momentum investing is one of the best strategies to avoid making such errors in judgment.
Furthermore, investors initially tend to underreact to news, events or data releases. However, once things become clear, they have a habit of going with the flow and overreacting, causing dramatic price reactions. These behavioral problems extend trends, thus opening up huge opportunities for momentum players.
To sum up, momentum investing is a way to profit from the general human tendency to extrapolate current trends into the future. It is based on that gap in time before the mean reversion occurs, i.e., before prices become rational again.
In this context, stocks like Powell Industries, Inc. (POWL - Free Report) , EMCOR Group, Inc. (EME - Free Report) and Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL - Free Report) are worth betting on.
Momentum strategies have been known to be alpha-generative over a long period and across market stages. So, this strategy is quite tricky to implement, as detecting these trends is no child’s play.
Here, we have created a strategy to help investors get in on these fast movers and rake in handsome gains. Our screen will help you benefit from both long-term price momentum and a short-term pullback in price.
Screening Parameters
Percentage Change in Price (52 Weeks) = Top #50: This selects the top 50 stocks with the best percentage price change over the last 52 weeks. This parameter ensures we get the best stocks that have appreciated steadily over the past year.
Percentage Change in Price (1 Week) = Bottom #10: From the above 50 stocks, we then choose those that are also among the 10 worst performers over a short one-week period. This parameter picks the ones that have witnessed a short-term pullback in price.
Zacks Rank #1: Stocks sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) have a proven history of outperformance irrespective of the market conditions. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Momentum Style Score of B or Better: A top Momentum Style Score knocks out a lot of the screening process as it takes into account several factors that include volume change and performance relative to its peers. It indicates when the timing is best to grab a stock and take advantage of its momentum with the highest probability of success. Stocks with a Momentum Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 (Buy), handily outperform other stocks.
Current Price greater than $5: The stocks must all be trading at a minimum of $5.
Market Capitalization = Top #3000: We have chosen stocks that are among the top 3000 in terms of market value to ensure the stability of price.
Average 20-Day Volume greater than 100,000: A substantial trading volume ensures that these stocks are easily tradable.
Here are three stocks out of the nine that made it through this screen:
Headquartered in Houston, TX, Powell designs, manufactures, sells and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgear and control gears. The stock has gained 153.8% in the past year but declined 23.2% in the past week. Powell has a Momentum Score of B.
Headquartered in Norwalk, CT, EMCOR is one of the leading providers of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, as well as building services for a diverse range of businesses. The company serves commercial, industrial, utility and institutional clients. The stock has gained 112% in the past year but declined 5.3% in the past week. EMCOR has a Momentum Score of B.
Headquartered in Round Rock, TX, Dell is a leading provider of servers, storage and PCs. It offers secure, integrated solutions that extend from the edge to the core to the cloud. Dell’s IT solutions support customers both in traditional infrastructure and multi-cloud environments. The stock has rallied 179.8% in the past year but lost 21.2% in the past week. Dell has a Momentum Score of A.
