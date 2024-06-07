Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for June 7, 2024

  • Salesforce ((CRM - Free Report) ) shares rose 2.6% following news that Mason Morfit, a board member and co-CEO of activist investor ValueAct, increased his stake in the software company to just under $1 billion.
  • Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. ((LULU - Free Report) ) rose 4.8% after reporting first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $2.54, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.38 per share.
  • Five Below, Inc. ((FIVE - Free Report) ) fell 10.6% after reporting first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $0.60, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.62 per share.
  • The Toro Company ((TTC - Free Report) ) shares surged 14.4% after the company reported fiscal second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.40, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.27 per share.

