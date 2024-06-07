Ericsson's (ERIC) Vonage Elevates Endress+Hauser's Client Support

Vonage, the wholly owned subsidiary of
Ericsson ( ERIC Quick Quote ERIC - Free Report) , recently announced that a Switzerland-based process and laboratory automation supplier, Endress+Hauser, has opted to deploy the Vonage contact center solution. The Swiss firm has a vast global operation with an extensive employee pool working in different communication channels. Customer interaction is crucial for business development. It helps build strong relationships with clients, foster brand loyalty, and boost client retention. However, customer support agents face a multitude of issues while interacting with clients that hinder their productivity. Lack of information regarding customer’s needs and preferences and response delays due to technical difficulties often undermine an agent's capabilities. Endress+Hauser is aiming to address these issues by integrating Vonage Contact Center for Service Cloud Voice. Vonage’s offering includes advanced AI features, real-time transcription, highly available global voice response and omnichannel routing solutions. These attributes seamlessly integrate with the Swiss firm’s existing Salesforce CRM. These essential tools enrich agents with vital client insights and equip them with advanced tools that significantly enhance their productivity. It enables agents to deliver prompt responses and swift issue resolutions with a personalized approach. Engaging client interaction is crucial for any business that wants to build a large, loyal user base. The global customer service market is projected to grow at a considerable rate in the upcoming years. Vonage’s AI native contact center solutions are well-equipped to gain momentum in this evolving market dynamics. In 2022, Ericsson completed the buyout of Vonage to expand its presence in the wireless enterprise market. In 2023, the company witnessed solid net sales growth in the Enterprise segment driven by the acquired Vonage businesses. ERIC is well positioned to cash in on the market momentum with its competitive 5G product portfolio. The company continues to execute its strategy to become a leading mobile infrastructure provider and establish a focused enterprise business. It currently has 162 live 5G networks across the globe, spanning 69 countries. The stock has gained 21.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 49.2%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Ericsson currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
NVIDIA Corporation ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.43%, on average. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.48%. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms. Arista Networks, Inc. ( ANET Quick Quote ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.68% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.39%, on average, in the trailing four quarters. It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation ( SIMO Quick Quote SIMO - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.72%. It is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices. The semiconductor company also designs, develops and markets high-performance, low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers and other customers.
Image: Bigstock
Ericsson's (ERIC) Vonage Elevates Endress+Hauser's Client Support
Vonage, the wholly owned subsidiary of Ericsson (ERIC - Free Report) , recently announced that a Switzerland-based process and laboratory automation supplier, Endress+Hauser, has opted to deploy the Vonage contact center solution. The Swiss firm has a vast global operation with an extensive employee pool working in different communication channels.
Customer interaction is crucial for business development. It helps build strong relationships with clients, foster brand loyalty, and boost client retention. However, customer support agents face a multitude of issues while interacting with clients that hinder their productivity. Lack of information regarding customer’s needs and preferences and response delays due to technical difficulties often undermine an agent's capabilities.
Endress+Hauser is aiming to address these issues by integrating Vonage Contact Center for Service Cloud Voice. Vonage’s offering includes advanced AI features, real-time transcription, highly available global voice response and omnichannel routing solutions. These attributes seamlessly integrate with the Swiss firm’s existing Salesforce CRM. These essential tools enrich agents with vital client insights and equip them with advanced tools that significantly enhance their productivity. It enables agents to deliver prompt responses and swift issue resolutions with a personalized approach.
Engaging client interaction is crucial for any business that wants to build a large, loyal user base. The global customer service market is projected to grow at a considerable rate in the upcoming years. Vonage’s AI native contact center solutions are well-equipped to gain momentum in this evolving market dynamics.
In 2022, Ericsson completed the buyout of Vonage to expand its presence in the wireless enterprise market. In 2023, the company witnessed solid net sales growth in the Enterprise segment driven by the acquired Vonage businesses.
ERIC is well positioned to cash in on the market momentum with its competitive 5G product portfolio. The company continues to execute its strategy to become a leading mobile infrastructure provider and establish a focused enterprise business. It currently has 162 live 5G networks across the globe, spanning 69 countries.
The stock has gained 21.6% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 49.2%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Ericsson currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 18.43%, on average. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 11.48%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high-performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.
Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.68% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.39%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.
It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO - Free Report) , sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.72%.
It is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices. The semiconductor company also designs, develops and markets high-performance, low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers and other customers.