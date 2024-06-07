We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
C.H. Robinson (CHRW) Appoints New Chief Financial Officer
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW - Free Report) has chosen Damon Lee as its new chief financial officer (CFO), related to the previously announced CFO transition.
Lee will start working with C.H. Robinson on Jul 8, 2024, and will assume the role of CFO the day after the Form 10-Q is filed for the second quarter of 2024. Mike Zechmeister, C.H. Robinson’s existing CFO, will continue to serve his role till then and depart at that time, after which he plans to retire.
Dave Bozeman, C.H. Robinson’s president and chief executive officer, stated, "Damon’s extensive experience and expertise align perfectly with the high standards and forward-thinking mindset we prioritize at Robinson. He is a highly accomplished finance leader, and his ability to create and execute a comprehensive strategy is a core strength. Damon’s deep experience with Lean and continuous improvement will be a significant benefit in further reinforcing our new operating model and executing our enterprise strategy. He also has built and led high-performing teams, fostered collaboration, and developed personal connections that have enabled him to accelerate change."
At present, Lee is working as vice president and CFO of GE Commercial Engines and Services, the largest division of GE Aerospace. Prior to joining GE in 2021, Lee served in senior operational finance roles at Aptiv, Precision Castparts, and Eaton.
Considering Lee’s vast experience of more than 25 years across operational finance leadership roles, the latest decision is likely to boost CHRW’s prospects and strengthen its competitive position in the industry.
Currently, C.H. Robinson carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
