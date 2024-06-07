We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Canada Goose (GOOS) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights
In the latest market close, Canada Goose (GOOS - Free Report) reached $13.60, with a -1.31% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.22%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.23%.
Shares of the high-end coat maker have appreciated by 21.3% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.51%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Canada Goose in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Canada Goose to post earnings of -$0.55 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 5.77%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $64.24 million, up 1.74% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $986.24 million. These totals would mark changes of +13.7% and 0%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Canada Goose. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 6.41% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Canada Goose boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, Canada Goose currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.6. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.64.
Meanwhile, GOOS's PEG ratio is currently 2.47. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.31.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, finds itself in the top 22% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow GOOS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.