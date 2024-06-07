Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The most recent trading session ended with Chipotle Mexican Grill (
CMG Quick Quote CMG - Free Report) standing at $3,169.02, reflecting a -1.33% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.11% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.22%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.23%.
The Mexican food chain's shares have seen a decrease of 0.66% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.51%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Chipotle Mexican Grill in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 24, 2024. In that report, analysts expect Chipotle Mexican Grill to post earnings of $15.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 23.16%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $2.92 billion, showing a 16.26% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
CMG's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $55.30 per share and revenue of $11.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +23.27% and +14.97%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% higher within the past month. Currently, Chipotle Mexican Grill is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Chipotle Mexican Grill is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 58.08. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.18.
Meanwhile, CMG's PEG ratio is currently 2.55. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Restaurants stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.77 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 169, this industry ranks in the bottom 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
