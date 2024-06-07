We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Comfort Systems (FIX) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know
Comfort Systems (FIX - Free Report) closed at $304.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.1% move from the prior day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.
Shares of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning company have depreciated by 12.15% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Construction sector's loss of 3.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.51%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Comfort Systems in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Comfort Systems to post earnings of $3.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 57.51%.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Comfort Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Comfort Systems is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Comfort Systems is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.63. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 32.2, which means Comfort Systems is trading at a discount to the group.
The Building Products - Air Conditioner and Heating industry is part of the Construction sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 54, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.