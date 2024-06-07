We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
In the latest trading session, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD - Free Report) closed at $8.27, marking a -0.84% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.22%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.23%.
Shares of the operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet have appreciated by 3.73% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 0.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.51%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Warner Bros. Discovery in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.16, marking a 68.63% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $10.29 billion, indicating a 0.61% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.38 per share and a revenue of $41.11 billion, representing changes of +70.31% and -0.52%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Warner Bros. Discovery. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 10.49% decrease. Warner Bros. Discovery is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.