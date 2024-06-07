We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Upland Software (UPLD) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
The latest trading session saw Upland Software (UPLD - Free Report) ending at $2.52, denoting a -1.18% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.22%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.23%.
The maker of cloud-based enterprise work-management software's stock has dropped by 14.14% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.51%.
The upcoming earnings release of Upland Software will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.15, marking a 31.82% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $67.91 million, reflecting an 8.85% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
UPLD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.65 per share and revenue of $274.61 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -32.99% and -7.8%, respectively.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Upland Software. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, Upland Software is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, Upland Software currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.94. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 29.5.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.