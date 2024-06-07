We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ConocoPhillips (COP) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
ConocoPhillips (COP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $112, moving -0.18% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.
Coming into today, shares of the energy company had lost 9.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 2.95%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.51%.
The upcoming earnings release of ConocoPhillips will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.27, signifying a 23.37% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $15.38 billion, reflecting a 19.4% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.02 per share and a revenue of $61.39 billion, representing changes of +2.85% and +4.81%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for ConocoPhillips. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.18% lower. As of now, ConocoPhillips holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, ConocoPhillips is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.44. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.5 of its industry.
We can additionally observe that COP currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.49. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.96.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
