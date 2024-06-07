We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Main Street Capital (MAIN) Stock Moves -0.08%: What You Should Know
Main Street Capital (MAIN - Free Report) closed at $48.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.08% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.11% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.
The investment firm's shares have seen a decrease of 3.88% over the last month, not keeping up with the Finance sector's gain of 1.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.51%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Main Street Capital in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1, signifying a 5.66% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $130.59 million, up 2.36% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.06 per share and revenue of $529.41 million, which would represent changes of -6.88% and +5.8%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Main Street Capital. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% lower within the past month. Right now, Main Street Capital possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Main Street Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.03. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 8.3 for its industry.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.