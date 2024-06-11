Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 10th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Custom Truck One Source (CTOS - Free Report) is a provider of specialized truck and heavy equipment solutions to the utility, telecommunications, rail and infrastructure markets principally in North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 44.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Arrow Electronics (ARW - Free Report) is one of the world’s largest distributors of electronic components and enterprise computing products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 10.1% downward over the last 60 days.

DSV (DSDVY - Free Report) provides transport and logistics services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.9% downward over the last 60 days.

