Alpha and Omega (AOSL) Upgrades Portfolio, Boosts Efficiency
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL - Free Report) recently expanded its package portfolio options for its second-generation 650V to 1200V αSiC MOSFETs, providing clients with enhanced flexibility and streamlined manufacturing processes. This update is pivotal for applications such as xEV charging, solar inverters and industrial power supplies, allowing designers multiple system optimization options to maximize efficiency.
The new offerings include the AOBB040V120X2Q, a 1200V/40mOhm αSiC MOSFET in a D2PAK-7L surface mount package. This AEC-Q101-qualified product, ideal for onboard chargers, replaces traditional through-hole packages, simplifying the assembly flow with efficient cooling through vias and backside PCB heatsinks. This change maximizes power density and positions Alpha and Omega's MOSFETs as top-tier power-switching solutions due to the low inductance package and fast driver source-sense connection.
Furthermore, AOSL introduced the GTPAK surface mount package with topside cooling for additional design flexibility. The first product in this series, the AOGT020V120X2, a 1200V/20mOhm αSiC MOSFET, is perfect for high-efficiency solar inverter and industrial power supply applications. The GTPAK’s direct heat path minimizes thermal resistance, enhancing power dissipation and PCB routing efficiency.
Additionally, the AOH010V120AM2 marks the debut of AOSL's AlphaModule high-power baseplate-less module family. This 1200V/10mOhm half-bridge αSiC module features press-fit pins and an integrated thermistor. It simplifies mechanical and electrical designs by replacing multiple discrete devices with a single compact form factor, suitable for residential solar inverters or scalable to power fast DC charging stations.
Industry experts believe that with the growing demand for EVs, energy infrastructure and renewable energy, AOSL’s enhanced αSiC MOSFET portfolio will provide the necessary design flexibility to achieve higher power density and efficiency. These upgrades not only streamline the manufacturing processes for clients but also position Alpha and Omega as a leader in the high-efficiency power-switching solutions market. The product expansion is expected to drive increased interest and adoption of AOSL’s superior αSiC performance, supporting the ongoing evolution toward more advanced and efficient power systems.
The stock has lost 1.6% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 45.6%.
