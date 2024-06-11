Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated coverage of
Zacks Initiates Coverage of Glatfelter With Underperform Recommendation
Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated coverage of Glatfelter Corporation (GLT - Free Report) with an Underperform recommendation. The comprehensive research report outlines several critical factors contributing to this outlook, highlighting significant financial challenges and operational inefficiencies that this North-Carolina based company currently faces.
Glatfelter's financial performance in the first quarter of 2024 has raised red flags. The company incurred a net loss of $26.2 million, wider than the prior-year quarter's loss of $13.2 million. The adjusted EBITDA also dropped $1 million, with the Airlaid Materials segment experiencing a $9 million reduction due to lower shipments and adverse price-cost gaps. These figures underscore ongoing operational inefficiencies and market challenges that are impacting Glatfelter’s bottom line.
A substantial financial leverage limits the company's borrowing capacity and heightens the risk of financial instability, as highlighted by the research report. Additionally, rising interest expenses, which jumped to $17.7 million in first-quarter 2024 from $12.6 million in first-quarter 2023, further strain profitability and cash flow, complicating efforts to achieve financial sustainability.
Glatfelter's liquidity position is worrisome, with free cash outflows reaching $41 million in first-quarter 2024, up from $40.1 million in the same period last year. The company’s available liquidity has dwindled to $84 million, down significantly from $135.3 million at the end of 2023. This decline in liquidity raises concerns about Glatfelter’s ability to fund operations and strategic initiatives without seeking external financing.
The persistent weakness in the European market has also been detrimental. The Airlaid segment reported a 4% volume drop, primarily due to declining demand for hygiene products. Coupled with ongoing inflationary pressures, these factors continue to erode margins and exacerbate financial challenges. The company’s ability to manage rising costs for raw materials, energy and wages remains a critical factor in its financial performance.
Despite these challenges, there are potential bright spots, as outlined in the report. Glatfelter’s merger with Berry Global's Health, Hygiene and Specialties segment, expected to close in the second half of 2024, promises significant benefits. Projected cost synergies of $50 million and combined pro forma adjustments of $25 million could improve EBITDA margins and provide a more balanced revenue stream across diverse geographic regions. The Composite Fibers and Spunlace segments showed improved EBITDA in Q1 2024, reflecting effective cost management and strategic pricing actions.
Glatfelter's commitment to sustainability and innovation is evident through its development of eco-friendly products, positioning it as a leader in providing environmentally responsible solutions.
Glatfelter’s share price performance has been notably weak, with significant declines over the past year. This trend reflects the broader challenges the company faces in maintaining profitability and growth amid financial and market pressures. The stock's current valuation appears low compared to industry peers, indicating investor concerns about its future prospects.
Despite its strategic initiatives and potential for long-term growth through mergers and innovation, the high leverage, rising interest expenses, and market uncertainties present significant risks that could continue to weigh on its stock performance. Investors are advised to approach this stock with caution, given the considerable headwinds it faces. For a more detailed analysis, read the full Zacks Investment Research report on Glatfelter.
Read the full Research Report on Glatfelter here>>>
Note: Our initiation of coverage on Glatfelter, which has a modest market capitalization of $73.3 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.