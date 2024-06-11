We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Insights Into Lovesac (LOVE) Q1: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Lovesac (LOVE - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly loss of $0.99 per share, reflecting a decline of 253.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $128.2 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 9.2%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Lovesac metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Other' stands at $13.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -22.2%.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Internet' will reach $36.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Showrooms' at $78.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.7% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Ending Showroom Count' will likely reach 239. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 211.
