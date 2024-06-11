We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Ahead of RH (RH) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Analysts on Wall Street project that RH (RH - Free Report) will announce quarterly loss of $0.08 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 103.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $724.67 million, declining 2% from the same quarter last year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific RH metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Number of locations - RH - Total Galleries' stands at 70. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 67.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of locations - Waterworks Showrooms' will reach 14. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 14 in the same quarter last year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total leased selling square footage - End of period' will likely reach 1,434.45 Ksq ft. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1,279 Ksq ft in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Number of locations - RH - Design Galleries' to reach 31. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 27.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of locations - RH - Baby & Child and Teen Galleries' of 3. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.
Analysts predict that the 'Stores Count - End of period' will reach 85. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 81.
Analysts expect 'Number of locations - RH - Legacy Galleries' to come in at 36. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 36.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of locations - Outlets' should arrive at 42. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 39 in the same quarter last year.
View all Key Company Metrics for RH here>>>
Over the past month, shares of RH have returned -7.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.3% change. Currently, RH carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>