BCE Subsidiary Bell Media Partners TikTok for Pulse Premiere
BCE Inc’s (BCE - Free Report) subsidiary Bell Media recently collaborated with TikTok to unveil Pulse Premiere in Canada.
This innovative advertising solution empowers brands with the ability to exercise control and predictability in selecting the placement of their ads, ensuring they appear alongside preferred publisher partner content on TikTok's “For You feed”, thereby unleashing opportunistic scopes to engage with dynamic audiences and enhance brand exposure.
Advertisements will be strategically placed next to trending content from Canada’s renowned brands like BarDown, MuchMusic, ETALK, TSN and RDS, as well as content from CTV.
The newly forged partnership paves the way for ads to be displayed adjacent to Bell Media's TikTok content. With Pulse Premiere, advertisers gain the opportunity to showcase their ads alongside Bell Media's high-engagement content across prime categories such as sports and entertainment.
Bell Media has become the first media publisher in Canada to join Pulse Premiere, which boasts names like Sky Sports, Condé Nast, NBCUniversal, Paramount Global, the NHL, MLB and MLS.
BCE is a leading communications company that offers a robust spectrum of innovative products and solutions to consumers, businesses and government across Canada.
Bell Media is in charge of managing the most popular media brands, including CTV, RDS, Crave, Discovery and Animal Planet. Apart from this, it boasts of substantial investment in Canadian content creation, such as local television, radio news, sports and entertainment programming and other original TV and film productions. It frequently partners with advertisers to facilitate connections between brands and consumers through its cutting-edge advertising technology products and various other modes of communication.
In the last reported quarter, BCE’s top line contracted 0.7% year over year to C$6,011 million ($4,458.9 million), driven by softness across the Product and Service segment. Revenues missed the consensus mark by 0.21%.
The company, at present, reports its net sales under two segments – Bell CTS (Bell Wireless+ Bell Wireline) and Bell Media.
Bell Media generated revenues of C$725 million, declining 7.1% year over year. The downtick was primarily attributable to lower subscriber revenues.
BCE currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of the company have lost 25.8% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 11.5%.
