Image: Bigstock

Oddity Tech (ODD) Crossed Above the 20-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Oddity Tech (ODD - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, ODD broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

ODD could be on the verge of another rally after moving 19.2% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account ODD's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 3 revisions higher for the current fiscal year compared to none lower, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch ODD for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


Published in

daily-movers moving-average-crossover stocks-moving-today