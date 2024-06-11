Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Clear Secure (YOU) Just Reclaimed the 50-Day Moving Average

Clear Secure (YOU - Free Report) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, YOU broke through the 50-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

The 50-day simple moving average, which is one of three major moving averages, is widely used by traders and analysts to establish support and resistance levels for a range of securities. Because it's the first sign of an up or down trend, the 50-day is considered to be more important.

Over the past four weeks, YOU has gained 7.9%. The company is currently ranked a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), another strong indication the stock could move even higher.

The bullish case only gets stronger once investors take into account YOU's positive earnings estimate revisions. There have been 3 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting YOU on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


