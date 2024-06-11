Zacks Initiates Coverage of Key Tronic With Neutral Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated the coverage of
Key Tronic Corporation ( KTCC Quick Quote KTCC - Free Report) , issuing a “Neutral” recommendation. The report highlights the company’s strategic position in the contract manufacturing sector, while acknowledging its strengths and challenges.
Key Tronic, based in Spokane Valley, WA, has evolved significantly since its founding in 1969. Originally a manufacturer of computer keyboards, the company has transitioned into a comprehensive contract manufacturer. This transformation has allowed Key Tronic to offer a broad range of services, including electronic and mechanical engineering, precision plastic molding, sheet metal fabrication and printed circuit board assembly.
The company’s vertically integrated production capabilities and global footprint, with facilities in the United States, Mexico, China and Vietnam, are pivotal to its operations. In fiscal 2023, Key Tronic reported record net sales of $588.1 million, an 11% increase from the previous year, driven by new customer programs and increased demand from existing customers. KTCC’s diverse revenue streams span the consumer, industrial, communication and transportation sectors.
For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Key Tronic projects revenues between $135 million and $145 million, indicating a rebound from previous constraints. The company also anticipates earnings per diluted share of 3-10 cents. Despite workforce reductions in Mexico, which are expected to save more than $10 million annually, sales from Mexico-based production are projected to rebound due to newly secured programs.
The research report highlights several key factors that could drive Key Tronic’s growth. KTCC has secured several programs across various industries, including energy management and telecommunications. This diversification is crucial for mitigating risks associated with a historically concentrated customer base. The company’s global footprint, particularly its facility in Vietnam, positions it well to benefit from shifting manufacturing trends, such as on-shoring and near-shoring.
However, potential investors should be aware of the challenges highlighted in the report. The company reported a 14.6% year-over-year decrease in revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2024 primarily due to severe winter weather and softening demand for programs produced in Mexico. Additionally, reduced profitability, covenant breaches and high inventory levels strain the company’s cash flow and operational flexibility. KTCC’s restructuring efforts in Mexico, aimed at focusing on higher-volume manufacturing, also pose operational risks.
Key Tronic operates in a highly competitive environment, facing challenges from contract manufacturers with larger financial resources. However, its international production capabilities and vertically integrated operations provide competitive advantages. The company’s line of credit had an outstanding balance of $115.4 million as of Jul 1, 2023.
In terms of valuation, the KTCC stock is trading at attractive multiples compared with its peers and historical averages, suggesting value for investors considering its balanced risk-reward profile.
For a comprehensive analysis of Key Tronic’s financial health, strategic initiatives and market positioning, you are encouraged to view the full Zacks research report. This detailed report explores the company's operational strategies and financial performance, highlighting potential risks and opportunities that may impact its direction.
Read the full Research Report on Key Tronic here>>> Note: Our initiation of the coverage on Key Tronic, which has a modest market capitalization of $43.9 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.
Zacks Initiates Coverage of Key Tronic With Neutral Recommendation
