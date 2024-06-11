Toyota's (TM) Hydrogen Fuel Cell Hilux Moves to Final Phase

Toyota Motor Corporation's ( TM Quick Quote TM - Free Report) cutting-edge hydrogen fuel cell Hilux project has reached a crucial milestone, moving into the final demonstration phase. This represents significant progress in Toyota's quest for a zero-carbon future. Since unveiling the initial prototype in September 2023, Toyota and its consortium partners, with support from UK Government funding, have transitioned into an intensive evaluation and demonstration phase. At Toyota Motor Manufacturing UK in Derby, England, 10 fuel cell Hilux prototypes have been constructed. Five of these prototypes are undergoing rigorous field testing to evaluate safety, performance, functionality and durability. The other five are being used for customer and media demonstrations, including appearances at the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024. This initiative aims to familiarize customers with hydrogen fuel cell technology, laying the foundation for a successful hydrogen transport sector. Dimension & Specifications of Fuel Cell Hilux
Based on the well-known Toyota Hilux, celebrated for its quality, durability and reliability, the hydrogen fuel cell prototype maintains its rugged look and dimensions (5325 mm in length, 1855 mm in width and 1810 mm in height) in the extra-cab format. However, the distinguishing feature is the integration of Toyota’s fuel cell technology derived from the Toyota Mirai.
The hydrogen fuel cell Hilux offers a driving range of up to 600 km, exceeding the capabilities of a battery electric system. The lightweight nature of hydrogen enables a higher payload and towing capacity compared with other zero-emission alternatives. Hydrogen is stored in fuel tanks with a total capacity of 7.8 kg, mounted within the ladder frame chassis. The fuel cell stack, comprising 330 cells, is situated above the front axle. Power is supplied by an e-motor on the rear axle, delivering 134 kW and 300 Nm of torque. The system emits no tailpipe emissions, only pure water. A lithium-ion hybrid battery, which stores electricity generated by the fuel cell, is placed in the rear load deck, ensuring no loss of cabin space. The hydrogen fuel cell Hilux demonstrates how fuel cell technology can be seamlessly integrated into a pickup, showcasing Toyota's commitment to innovative and sustainable transportation solutions. Zacks Rank & Key Picks
TM currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Blue Bird Corporation ( BLBD Quick Quote BLBD - Free Report) , Oshkosh Corporation ( OSK Quick Quote OSK - Free Report) and Geely Automobile Holdings Limited ( GELYY Quick Quote GELYY - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here The consensus estimate for BLBD’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 17.29% and 155.14%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved 63 cents and 69 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSK’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 9.86% and 11.92%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved 12 cents and 10 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GELYY’s 2024 sales suggests year-over-year growth of 36.6%. The EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have moved up 21 cents and 34 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.
Image: Bigstock
Toyota's (TM) Hydrogen Fuel Cell Hilux Moves to Final Phase
Toyota Motor Corporation's (TM - Free Report) cutting-edge hydrogen fuel cell Hilux project has reached a crucial milestone, moving into the final demonstration phase. This represents significant progress in Toyota's quest for a zero-carbon future. Since unveiling the initial prototype in September 2023, Toyota and its consortium partners, with support from UK Government funding, have transitioned into an intensive evaluation and demonstration phase.
At Toyota Motor Manufacturing UK in Derby, England, 10 fuel cell Hilux prototypes have been constructed. Five of these prototypes are undergoing rigorous field testing to evaluate safety, performance, functionality and durability. The other five are being used for customer and media demonstrations, including appearances at the upcoming Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024. This initiative aims to familiarize customers with hydrogen fuel cell technology, laying the foundation for a successful hydrogen transport sector.
Dimension & Specifications of Fuel Cell Hilux
Based on the well-known Toyota Hilux, celebrated for its quality, durability and reliability, the hydrogen fuel cell prototype maintains its rugged look and dimensions (5325 mm in length, 1855 mm in width and 1810 mm in height) in the extra-cab format. However, the distinguishing feature is the integration of Toyota’s fuel cell technology derived from the Toyota Mirai.
The hydrogen fuel cell Hilux offers a driving range of up to 600 km, exceeding the capabilities of a battery electric system. The lightweight nature of hydrogen enables a higher payload and towing capacity compared with other zero-emission alternatives. Hydrogen is stored in fuel tanks with a total capacity of 7.8 kg, mounted within the ladder frame chassis. The fuel cell stack, comprising 330 cells, is situated above the front axle.
Power is supplied by an e-motor on the rear axle, delivering 134 kW and 300 Nm of torque. The system emits no tailpipe emissions, only pure water. A lithium-ion hybrid battery, which stores electricity generated by the fuel cell, is placed in the rear load deck, ensuring no loss of cabin space.
The hydrogen fuel cell Hilux demonstrates how fuel cell technology can be seamlessly integrated into a pickup, showcasing Toyota's commitment to innovative and sustainable transportation solutions.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
TM currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the auto space are Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD - Free Report) , Oshkosh Corporation (OSK - Free Report) and Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (GELYY - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The consensus estimate for BLBD’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 17.29% and 155.14%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved 63 cents and 69 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OSK’s 2024 sales and earnings suggests year-over-year growth of 9.86% and 11.92%, respectively. The EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have improved 12 cents and 10 cents, respectively, in the past 30 days.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GELYY’s 2024 sales suggests year-over-year growth of 36.6%. The EPS estimates for 2024 and 2025 have moved up 21 cents and 34 cents, respectively, in the past 60 days.