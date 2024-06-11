Zacks Initiates Coverage of Flanigan's With Neutral Recommendation

Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated coverage of
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. ( BDL Quick Quote BDL - Free Report) , assigning a "Neutral" recommendation to the company's shares. This assessment comes amid a mixed outlook for the company, which has been making notable strides in the hospitality space despite industry challenges.
Flanigan's, headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, embodies a multifaceted hospitality model, engaging in restaurant, sports bar, and package liquor store operations across South Florida. BDL operates a unique mix of restaurants, sports bars, and package liquor stores, primarily under the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" and "Big Daddy's Liquors" brands.
Flanigan's reported a 9.7% increase in revenues for the first quarter of 2024. The top line increased to $48.1 million in the first quarter from $43.8 million in the year-ago quarter. This growth was driven by a 7.9% rise in restaurant food and bar sales and a 17.1% increase in package store sales. Over the 26-week period ended Mar 30, 2024, revenues rose 8.8% to $93.2 million.
Flanigan's generated $2.1 million in positive cash flow from operations for the 26 weeks that ended Mar 30, 2024. BDL also maintains a robust balance sheet with $22 million in cash and cash equivalents.
The research report highlights several key factors that could drive Flanigan's future growth. These include significant contributions to revenue growth from new locations, such as the Miramar restaurant and package liquor store opened in 2023. The reopening of the Hollywood store in Florida, previously closed due to fire damage, further bolsters growth prospects. BDL’s implementation of Oracle's NetSuite for improved financial management is expected to enhance operational efficiency.
However, potential investors should consider certain risks outlined in the report. Flanigan's carries significant long-term debt, posing a financial risk, especially if interest rates rise. Despite revenue growth, net income declined 18.6% in the first quarter of 2024 due to rising costs and potential inefficiencies. Additionally, BDL faces intense competition and economic sensitivity, impacting profitability. Substantial lease obligations and supply-chain disruptions also pose risks.
Flanigan's stock has significantly underperformed its industry peers and the broader market over the past year. Currently trading at low valuation multiples relative to industry standards, the stock reflects a cautious market sentiment, given BDL's challenges with rising expenses and high debt levels despite strategic market positioning and potential for profitability improvements.
For a comprehensive analysis of Flanigan's financial health, strategic initiatives, and market positioning, you are encouraged to view the full Zacks research report. This in-depth report provides a detailed discussion of the company's operational strategies, financial performance, and the potential risks and opportunities that lie ahead.
Read the full Research Report on Flanigan's Enterprises here>>> Note: Our initiation of coverage on Flanigan's, which has a modest market capitalization of $48.4 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.
Image: Bigstock
Zacks Initiates Coverage of Flanigan's With Neutral Recommendation
Zacks Investment Research has recently initiated coverage of Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc. (BDL - Free Report) , assigning a "Neutral" recommendation to the company's shares. This assessment comes amid a mixed outlook for the company, which has been making notable strides in the hospitality space despite industry challenges.
Flanigan's, headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, embodies a multifaceted hospitality model, engaging in restaurant, sports bar, and package liquor store operations across South Florida. BDL operates a unique mix of restaurants, sports bars, and package liquor stores, primarily under the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" and "Big Daddy's Liquors" brands.
Flanigan's reported a 9.7% increase in revenues for the first quarter of 2024. The top line increased to $48.1 million in the first quarter from $43.8 million in the year-ago quarter. This growth was driven by a 7.9% rise in restaurant food and bar sales and a 17.1% increase in package store sales. Over the 26-week period ended Mar 30, 2024, revenues rose 8.8% to $93.2 million.
Flanigan's generated $2.1 million in positive cash flow from operations for the 26 weeks that ended Mar 30, 2024. BDL also maintains a robust balance sheet with $22 million in cash and cash equivalents.
The research report highlights several key factors that could drive Flanigan's future growth. These include significant contributions to revenue growth from new locations, such as the Miramar restaurant and package liquor store opened in 2023. The reopening of the Hollywood store in Florida, previously closed due to fire damage, further bolsters growth prospects. BDL’s implementation of Oracle's NetSuite for improved financial management is expected to enhance operational efficiency.
However, potential investors should consider certain risks outlined in the report. Flanigan's carries significant long-term debt, posing a financial risk, especially if interest rates rise. Despite revenue growth, net income declined 18.6% in the first quarter of 2024 due to rising costs and potential inefficiencies. Additionally, BDL faces intense competition and economic sensitivity, impacting profitability. Substantial lease obligations and supply-chain disruptions also pose risks.
Flanigan's stock has significantly underperformed its industry peers and the broader market over the past year. Currently trading at low valuation multiples relative to industry standards, the stock reflects a cautious market sentiment, given BDL's challenges with rising expenses and high debt levels despite strategic market positioning and potential for profitability improvements.
For a comprehensive analysis of Flanigan's financial health, strategic initiatives, and market positioning, you are encouraged to view the full Zacks research report. This in-depth report provides a detailed discussion of the company's operational strategies, financial performance, and the potential risks and opportunities that lie ahead.
Read the full Research Report on Flanigan's Enterprises here>>>
Note: Our initiation of coverage on Flanigan's, which has a modest market capitalization of $48.4 million, aims to equip investors with the information needed to make informed decisions in this promising but inherently risky segment of the market.