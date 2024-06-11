Electronic Arts' (EA) Expanding Portfolio to Aid Growth Prospects

Electronic Arts ( EA Quick Quote EA - Free Report) is expanding its gaming portfolio to boost the overall growth prospects of the company. This continuous expansion is a huge positive for the growth prospects of the company. Shares of the company have inched up 0.1% year to date against the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 2.1%. This outperformance was due to the expanding portfolio of the company. Electronic Arts recently released the trailer of Dragon Age: The Veilguard. This game is set to release worldwide in Fall 2024. In this game, the players are thrust into a gripping narrative set in the beloved world of Thedas. As they embody the role of Rook, a customizable hero, they're tasked with leading the Veilguard, a diverse ensemble of warriors, through an epic journey filled with rich storytelling and strategic combat. Each companion brings their own distinct personalities, motivations and skills to the table, adding layers of depth to both the gameplay and the overarching narrative. Fellowship lies at the heart of this adventure, with players forging alliances and shaping relationships that will ultimately shape the fate of Thedas. With the ability to mix and match companions to create powerful combinations, players must navigate through a series of challenges, making choices that carry weight and consequences. As they delve deeper into the immersive world of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, players will discover the true essence of leadership, rallying their team to stand against formidable odds and emerge as the unexpected heroes that the realm desperately needs. EA’s Strong Slate of Gaming Roster for 2024 to Fend Off Competition Dragon Age: The Veilguard is expected to be added to the company’s top-line growth in 2024 besides other notable games released so far, such as EA F1 24 and Tales of Kenzera: ZAU. For fiscal 2025, EA expects revenues in the range of $7.1-$7.5 billion and earnings in the band of $3.34-$4 per share. The company expects net bookings for the fiscal year between $7.3 billion and $7.7 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EA’s fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $7.51 billion, indicating an increase of 1.03% from the year-ago levels. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $7.55 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.63%. The consensus mark for net bookings is pegged at $7.5 billion, indicating a rise of 1% from the prior-year actuals. EA has been investing in building new immersive games with relevant features. It’s upcoming games like Plants vs Zombies 3 and EA SPORTS College Football 25 are expected to keep the company ahead of the competition. It has also released notable updates to existing games, which is expected to fend off competition from giants in the gaming market like NetEase ( NTES Quick Quote NTES - Free Report) , Take-Two Interactive ( TTWO Quick Quote TTWO - Free Report) and Roblox ( RBLX Quick Quote RBLX - Free Report) .
Although EA has been expanding its gaming portfolio, softness in demand for live services and stiff competition are likely to hurt the company’s growth prospects in the near term.
Moreover, EA has a Value Score of D that reflects stretched valuation at the current level. Hence, investors should wait for a better entry point of Electronic Arts, which currently has a Growth Score of C and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Electronic Arts' (EA) Expanding Portfolio to Aid Growth Prospects
Electronic Arts (EA - Free Report) is expanding its gaming portfolio to boost the overall growth prospects of the company. This continuous expansion is a huge positive for the growth prospects of the company.
Shares of the company have inched up 0.1% year to date against the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s decline of 2.1%. This outperformance was due to the expanding portfolio of the company.
Electronic Arts recently released the trailer of Dragon Age: The Veilguard. This game is set to release worldwide in Fall 2024. In this game, the players are thrust into a gripping narrative set in the beloved world of Thedas. As they embody the role of Rook, a customizable hero, they're tasked with leading the Veilguard, a diverse ensemble of warriors, through an epic journey filled with rich storytelling and strategic combat.
Each companion brings their own distinct personalities, motivations and skills to the table, adding layers of depth to both the gameplay and the overarching narrative. Fellowship lies at the heart of this adventure, with players forging alliances and shaping relationships that will ultimately shape the fate of Thedas.
With the ability to mix and match companions to create powerful combinations, players must navigate through a series of challenges, making choices that carry weight and consequences. As they delve deeper into the immersive world of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, players will discover the true essence of leadership, rallying their team to stand against formidable odds and emerge as the unexpected heroes that the realm desperately needs.
EA’s Strong Slate of Gaming Roster for 2024 to Fend Off Competition
Dragon Age: The Veilguard is expected to be added to the company’s top-line growth in 2024 besides other notable games released so far, such as EA F1 24 and Tales of Kenzera: ZAU. For fiscal 2025, EA expects revenues in the range of $7.1-$7.5 billion and earnings in the band of $3.34-$4 per share. The company expects net bookings for the fiscal year between $7.3 billion and $7.7 billion.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EA’s fiscal 2025 revenues is pegged at $7.51 billion, indicating an increase of 1.03% from the year-ago levels. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $7.55 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.63%.
The consensus mark for net bookings is pegged at $7.5 billion, indicating a rise of 1% from the prior-year actuals.
EA has been investing in building new immersive games with relevant features. It’s upcoming games like Plants vs Zombies 3 and EA SPORTS College Football 25 are expected to keep the company ahead of the competition.
It has also released notable updates to existing games, which is expected to fend off competition from giants in the gaming market like NetEase (NTES - Free Report) , Take-Two Interactive (TTWO - Free Report) and Roblox (RBLX - Free Report) .
According to a report by CSIMarket, NetEase holds a gaming market share of 5.58%, followed by Electronics Arts with 3.05%, Take-Two with 2.15% and Roblox with 1.17%.
Electronic Arts unveiled the Festival of Football update for EA SPORTS FC 24 and EA SPORTS FC Mobile, offering players an immersive experience ahead of the UEFA EURO 2024 tournament. This free update allows fans to dive into the authentic atmosphere of the tournament, featuring all 24 qualified federations and more across various gaming platforms.
The update for EA Sports FC 24 also delivers an enhanced gaming experience with adjustments to gameplay style for a fresh feel and refined AI on Legendary difficulty. Players can use up to 86 new player faces adding realism, while new animations, utilizing real volumetric data, inject further authenticity into the game, elevating the overall immersion for fans of the franchise.
Conclusion
Although EA has been expanding its gaming portfolio, softness in demand for live services and stiff competition are likely to hurt the company’s growth prospects in the near term.
Moreover, EA has a Value Score of D that reflects stretched valuation at the current level. Hence, investors should wait for a better entry point of Electronic Arts, which currently has a Growth Score of C and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.